Philip Meyer
PRAIRIETOWN — Philip R. Meyer, 62, of Prairietown, Illinois, died at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:25 a.m.

He was born June 22, 1958, in Alton, Illinois, to Eugene V. Meyer & Ruth A. (Long) Meyer.

He married Lori R. (Prather) Meyer on Feb. 14, 2016 at St. Peter's Church in Prairietown.

He was a tool and die developer for Boeing.

Philip was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bethalto, Illinois.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, storytelling and making friends everywhere.

He is survived by his spouse, Lori Meyer of Prairietown; children, Brittney Meyer of Florida, and Michael Price of Shipman, Illinois; grandchildren, Kaylee Price, Dalton Price, Zane Price, Able Price, and Violet Price; siblings, Paul (Pam) Meyer of Godfrey, Illinois, Robert (Eileen) Meyer of Staunton, Illinois, and Gerald (Barb) Meyer of Staunton; and several nieces and nephews.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Johnny Meyer, Mark Meyer, James Meyer and David Meyer.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, public celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
