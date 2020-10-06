Philip Meyer

PRAIRIETOWN — Philip R. Meyer, 62, of Prairietown, Illinois, died at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:25 a.m.

He was born June 22, 1958, in Alton, Illinois, to Eugene V. Meyer & Ruth A. (Long) Meyer.

He married Lori R. (Prather) Meyer on Feb. 14, 2016 at St. Peter's Church in Prairietown.

He was a tool and die developer for Boeing.

Philip was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bethalto, Illinois.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, storytelling and making friends everywhere.

He is survived by his spouse, Lori Meyer of Prairietown; children, Brittney Meyer of Florida, and Michael Price of Shipman, Illinois; grandchildren, Kaylee Price, Dalton Price, Zane Price, Able Price, and Violet Price; siblings, Paul (Pam) Meyer of Godfrey, Illinois, Robert (Eileen) Meyer of Staunton, Illinois, and Gerald (Barb) Meyer of Staunton; and several nieces and nephews.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Johnny Meyer, Mark Meyer, James Meyer and David Meyer.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, public celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

