Philip D. Newlon, 71, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:34 pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home. Philip was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of the late John Burdette & Betty (Golterman) Newlon. He married Karen S. Callaghan on Sept. 19, 1970, in Blue Springs, MO. She survives. Philip is also survived by three grandchildren; Philip M. Newlon stationed in Hurlburt Field, FL, John J, Newlon, of Edwardsville, and Payton & husband Ulises Mendieta, of Glen Carbon; one great-grandchild, Jonah Mendieta; two sisters, Carolyn Johnson & husband Randy, of Ashland, NE, and Lynnette Reis, of Martinez, GA; and several nieces and nephews. Philip was preceded in death by a son, Thomas D. Newlon. Philip worked for many years as an electrical engineer at Anheuser Busch until his retirement. He was a passionate fan of Nebraska Cornhusker football and an avid fan of car racing. Philip was also a member of the Sports Car Club of America. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Philip was cremated according to his wishes. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
