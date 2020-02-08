Phillip Nickell

Obituary
NEW MEXICO — Phillip Garr Nickell, Lt. Col, Ret, of Mesilla, New Mexico, passed away at home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

He was interred with full military honors, along with his beloved wife of 73 years Pearl Lillian (Davis) Nickell, at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Both were raised in Alton, Illinois, and graduated from Alton High School.

Phil is survived by his son, Phillip Mark Nickell; daughter, Sherry Carolyn Nickell (Nelson); also a grandson and a great-grandson.

Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
