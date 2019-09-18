JERSEYVILLE — Phillip Paul Ringhausen, Sr., 79, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019 at his home.

He was born on May 20, 1940 to Stephen & Lucy (Pellikaan) Ringhausen in Jerseyville, Illinois. Phillip married Sheila Wills on Dec. 29, 1962 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville. They shared 56 years together.

He graduated from Jerseyville High School in 1958 and was proud to be involved in FFA and basketball. Phillip was also very proud to have been able to go to the Little Red Brick Schoolhouse in Jerseyville, often telling stories of walking to school or if lucky, riding the pony to school.

Never one to shy away from hard work, Phillip was a farmer and the co-owner and operator of the Garden Gate. No one could dig a post hole better than him.

Phillip was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a choir member, and a member of the Jersey County Fair Board for 44 years. He began showing livestock at local and state fairs beginning in 1948 at the young age of 8 with his brother, Hubert. Phillip continued this legacy with his children and grandchildren and was looking forward to sharing this experience with his great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Phillip, especially his great-grandbabies for whom he always kept a candy stash for.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Sheila Ringhausen of Jersey County; his children, Phillip Paul, Jr. and Andrea Ringhausen of Jerseyville, and Mike and Valerie Ringhausen of Jersey County; his grandchildren, Elyse and Jeremy Tolbert, Natalie and Benjamin Titus, Ethan and Kristin Ringhausen, and Jakob and Nicholas Ringhausen; his great-grandchildren Caleb, Finley and Ella Tolbert; his siblings, Lucy Weller of Nashville, Tennesse, Betty and Kenneth Prough of Jerseyville, and Kenneth Ringhausen of Wood River, Illinois; and his sister-in-law, Edna Ringhausen of Jerseyville. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Beulah and Leonard Scranton, Irene and Jack Daniel, Forest Ringhausen, Leo Ringhausen, Marjorie and Bill Woodman, Jackie Ringhausen and Hubert and Rosemary Ringhausen, and his brother-in-law Charles Weller.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at The First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the church. The Rev. Chuck Keene will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Roof Fund or BJC Hospice. Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.