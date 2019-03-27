PHILLIP SANDBERG

ALTON — Phillip Floyd Sandberg, 79, passed away at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home in Alton, Illinois.

Born May 19, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa, he was the son of Kenneth and Mildred Sandberg. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Nelson, on March 20, 1959 in Moline, Illinois. She survives.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after 30 years from the U.S. Army Troop Support Command in St. Louis, Missouri. He went on to work 12 years with Challenge Unlimited, as well as, having his own tax service business for many years. He loved sharing his voice at nursing homes, singing hymns and teaching Sunday School and Bible Study at Burt Shelter Care Home for more than 30 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

Survivors include his spouse, one daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Jim Thompson of White Hall, Illinois, one son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Stephanie Sandberg of Alton, 11 grandchildren, Tiffanny Birsner and husband Andy, Jeffrey Daniels, Katelyn Gilbert and husband Brian, Lukas Thompson, Taylor, Christian and Ethan Sandberg, Eric and Kevin Wilken, Samantha and Leahna Starr, seven great grandchildren, one sister, Karen Ege and husband Frank of Moline and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Melvin Sandberg, brother-in-law, Herman Nelson and sister-in-law, Carolyn Sproul.

Per his wishes, his body was donated to Washington University in St. Louis. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Options Now or Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com