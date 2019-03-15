PHILLIP YATES

MEADOWBROOK — Phillip "Michael" Yates, Sr, 74, of Meadowbrook, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born March 6, 1945 in Ridgely, Tennessee, the son of Theran S. and Dorothy L. (Law) Yates, both preceded him in death. He married Brenda Withers on Nov. 29, 1963 in East Alton, Illinois at the Baptist Church.

Michael retired in 2009 from RCS Construction where he was a Supervisor. Michael enjoyed playing cards and enjoyed time with his grandchildren. They loved their PawPaw. He also enjoyed playing guitar and singing, as well as spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, Brenda, he is survived by two children, Phillip, Jr (Amanda) Yates of Bunker Hill, Illinois and Perry (Jill) Yates of Bunker Hill; his siblings, John (Betty Dale) Yates of Alton, Illinois, David (Modell) Yates of Edwardsville, Illinois, Darrell (Evelyn) Yates of Bethalto, Illinois, Lanny (Alice) Yates of Edwardsville, Gary Yates of Bethalto, Sonjia (Don) Peacock of Godfrey, Illinois, Julia (Kelly) Price of Moro, Pam (Larry) Szwargulski of Godfrey; sister-in-law, June Satterfield of Alton; four grandchildren, Sydnie (Cliff) Crowson, Michael (fiance Molly Wilson) Yates, Wade Yates, and Lydia Yates; two step-grandchildren, Jacob Byers and Jada Watkins; and a great-grandson, Ianin.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Jon Sander will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

