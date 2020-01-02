ALTON — Phyllis Jean (Eugenia) Currins, 94, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at home.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1925 in Olney, Illinois. She was the daughter of Homer and Gladys (Sparks) Gillen.

Phyllis was a Professional Registered Parliamentarian. She was also a member and past president of Alton-Wood River Zonta Club joining in 1987. She was a regular volunteer for the Oasis Caravan Shop.

She married Charles "Pug" Currins on Nov. 27, 1942 at Main Street Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2001.

She is survived and will be missed by daughters and sons-in-law, Caren (Currins) and John Stephan of Alton and Nancy (Currins) and Stephen Pennell of Godfrey, Illinois; sons and daughter-in- law, Steve and Gloria Currins of Palatine, Illinois, and Chris Currins of Alton; 12 grandchildren and spouses, Barbara Stephan Buhs of Brighton, Illinois, Cindy Stephan Brown and Scott of Troy, Illinois, Patrick and Michelle Stephan of Lakewood, Colorado, Andrew Stephan of Alton, Robert and Beth Stephan of Godfrey, Stephanie Pennell Garvey and fiancé Chad Schnarre of Edwardsville, Illinois, Jessica Pennell Krepel and Nathan of Godfrey, Aaron Pennell of Godfrey, Sarah and Jim Hernandez of Bloomingdale, Illinois, Elisa Currins Bragga and Matt of Bellaire, Texas., Carolyn Currins Scanlon and Sean of New Lenox, Illinois, Kellie and Mike Hoge of Minooka, Illinois, Shane McNeela of Gainsville, Florida, and Susan Danenberger of New Berlin, Illinois; 20 great-grandchildren, Clayton and Jackson Garvey, Drake and Brayden Krepel, Riley and Colin Hernandez, Brandon and Nate Buhs, Adam and Carsyn Brown, Lucy and Harry Stephan, Jack and Caroline Stephan, Alex and Maya Stephan, Eryn and Cian Scanlon, Luke and Emmy Bragga; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Marjorie Bates, Shirley Northgraves, and Carl Gillen.

A special thank you to Kris and Chandra from OSF St. Anthony's Hospice for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1pm Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Caravan Oasis 112. E. Broadway Alton, IL and Alton –Wood River Zonta Foundation P.O. Box 1461 Alton, IL.

