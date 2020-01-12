ALTON — Phyllis Huntsman, age 80, of Alton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

She was born Sept. 4, 1939 in Alton, the daughter of Daniel and Gertrude (Gibbs) Baker Sr. She married Eddie Huntsman Jr. on Oct. 17, 1957 and he preceded her in death.

Phyllis retired from Beverly Farm after 30 years of employment. She enjoyed traveling, hitting the clearance racks, yard sales, and spending time with her family, but most of all, spoiling her grandkids.

She is survived by five children and their spouses: Carol and Tom Bridges Jr., Barbara and Randy Weber, Eddie Huntsman III, Lori Huntsman, and Rebecca and Jeffery Seymore II; a sister, Jackie Jones; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda (Josh) Duncan, Jennifer (Johnny) Gast, Jason Huntsman, Gary Huntsman (Deanna), Randy Weber II (Morgan), Staci Weber (Bradley), Cody Markle, Kaitlyn Markle-Seymore, Devin Seymore, Jeffery Seymore III, and Addison Seymore; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Eddie, she is preceded in death by her parents, two granddaughters and her siblings.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from noon until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.

