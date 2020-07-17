Phyllis Mir

GODFREY — Phyllis Jean Mir, 75, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Born Oct. 23, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Bernard Wright and Bertha (Turner) Wright.

She worked for several years at Block's Drive Inn in Alton and Godfrey and also a few years at the Olin Corporation in East Alton. She worked for McDonald Douglas Air Craft in St. Louis for 20 years, until taking early retirement in 1989 to join her husband.

On March 27, 1976 she married the love of her life Arlan "Frank" Mir. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2014. Together they formed a family of five children: Robert Curry, Sheryl Lincoln, William Mir (deceased), Robert Mir (Claire) and Debra Randol (Don); nine grandchildren: Nicole (Matt) Stephenson, Jennifer (Ed) Kelsey, Heather (Luke) Gehner, Jacqueline Mir, Rebecca (Michael) Rehg, Ryan (Duygu) Mir, Christopher Lincoln, Jessica (Ryan) Jordan, and Charles Randol; 12 great-grandchildren: Nolan Kelsey, Brady McNamee, Logan Kelsey, Natalie Mir, Caden Gehner, Owen Kelsey, Sophia Stephenson, Eagan Gehner, Gavin Gehner, Benjamin Lincoln, Willow Jordan and Ivy Jordan. Brothers, Frank (Donna) Wright, Walter Wright, Mike (Kathy) Wright. Sisters, Barbara Wright, Carol (Bob) Brown, Marsha (Carl) Seidler, and Catherine Rose Boucher; and her Bichon Frise Mandy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Charles Wright, John Wright and David Wright; and sisters Mary Williams, Bertha Weigel and Christine McKaig.

She spent her retirement years wintering in Pharr, Texas, where she had many friends.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she attended grade school, was baptized and confirmed, was a lectern, Eucharistic minister, and a member of the Altar Society and Parish Council. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Padre Pio Foundation or SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.