Phyllis Oster

Obituary
SOUTH ROXANA — Phyllis Louise Oster, 81, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City, Illinois.

Born Nov. 2, 1938 in Rosiclare, she was the daughter of Frank and Rose (Gowins) Williams.

She had worked as a cook at several restaurant locations locally. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family.

Phyllis married Pete Carl Oster on Nov. 6, 1969 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. He died Oct. 21, 1991.

Surviving are three daughters, Belinda Dlopper (James Ticer) of Valmeyer, Illinois, Julia Phillips (Terry Lee Phillips) of Stewart, Tennessee, Kimberly (Mike) Morris of Cottage Hills, Illinois; step-sons, Terry Lee Oster, Sr (Becky Fox) of Ruskin, Florida, Pete (Lisa) Oster of Bay, Arkansas, Tracy Oster of Godfrey, Illinois; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Williams of Radcliffe, Illinois; and sister, Iola Toni (Ollie John) Rezler of Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Foundation.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
