JERSEYVILLE — Phyllis J. Plogger, 75, of Jerseyville (formerly of Carrollton) died on Thursday evening, Aug. 22, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Born in Carrollton on July 31, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Virginia (Powell) Cordes.

She first married Frank Hillis and they later divorced.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law: Dave and Karen Hillis of Oxford, MS, Eric and Missy Hillis of the Kingdom of Bahrain, 6 grandchildren: Dawson (Adele) Hillis, Alexa Hillis, Peyton Hillis, Mackenzie Hillis, Lauren Hillis and Brylee Hillis, 3 sisters: Mary Lou Winters of White Hall, Doris Graham of Carrollton and JoAnn (Joe) Harness of Carrollton, 2 brothers: Neil Cordes of Roodhouse and Bob Cordes of Eldred. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: Mike Cordes and Charles Cordes.

Phyllis was a surgical nurse serving in various hospitals throughout Illinois and Florida. She loved her two boys and their families. She enjoyed travel and spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Aug.28, 2019. Prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow the visitation period. Memorials donations may be made to Boyd Hospital Gas Card Program. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.