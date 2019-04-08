PHYLLIS WAGNER

CARROLLTON — Phyllis Ann Wagner, 83, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Saturday April 6,2019 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Born in Eldred, Illinois on Dec. 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clenton and Vivian (Tribble) Day. She married the love of her life, Joseph Vernon Wagner on March 2, 1956.

Surviving are their children: Dan (wife Sandy) Wagner, Kevin (wife Jamie) Wagner, Chris (wife Candy) Wagner all of Carrollton, Joy (husband Ken) Shafer of Eldred, grandchildren: Ashley (husband Caleb)Williams, Andrew Wagner, Tyler Shafer, and Chelsey (husband Josh) Dossett, great grandchildren: Lainey and Charleigh Williams and a sister-in-law Dorla Schnettgoecke. She was also a beloved aunt to Charles, Greg, Jeff, and Jason Schnettgoecke, as well as Jill Stringer, Michelle Kirbach, and Menelle Pickett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister-in-law Junior and Susie Day, brother-in-law Sonny Schnettgoecke, nephew Mark Schnettgoecke, and great niece Alison Schnettgoecke.

Phyllis was honored to be chosen Homecoming Queen of Carrollton High School in 1953. After graduation, she worked for Columbiana Seed Company for several years. In 1958, she spent the rest of her life being a wonderful wife to Joe and a devoted mother to her children. Of all her titles, Grammy might have been her most favorite.

She was known by her grandchildren as the best cook in the world. Most of all, she loved her Lord and her church. Her family and friends felt blessed to have learned many life lessons from her. She was a role model to many because of her devout Christian faith. We will never know all the lives that were changed because of her endless prayers.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday April 10 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 11 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Greene Co. Health Dept. or Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.