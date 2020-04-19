BETHALTO — Phyllis "Wiggy" Walker, age 79, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on March 24, 1941 in West Frankfort, Illinois, the daughter of the late Victor and Mabel (Ledbetter) Melvin. She married Robert "Bobby" Walker on July 31, 1987.

Phyllis was a member of the Alton and Wood River Moose Club; she was a past member of the Alton Eagles. She enjoyed her time bowling, shopping, traveling and socializing with her friends and family.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Nicholas Simpson of Orlando, Florida, and Joshua Simpson of Bunker Hill, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Beverly Cover of Bunker Hill, Illinois; sisters Shirley Zimmer of West Frankfort, Illinois, Linda Cheatham of Bethalto, Illinois, and Vicky Dasher of Marion, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Walker; her son, Dennis Simpson; her parents Victor and Mabel Melvin; and her brother, Bernard.

Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive-through visitation will be noon to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy; we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made to the .

