Priscilla Grizzle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GEORGIA — Priscilla Mabel Grizzle, 71, born Feb. 21, 1949 in Sylvania, Georgia, to the late Jesse and Mabel (nee Bassett) McBride, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Priscilla earned her B.A. from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and went on to earn Master's degrees from both Washington University and Webster University. After graduated she worked for 30 years as a computer programmer with McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing. Priscilla was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing orchids. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, bowling and spending time with her companion, Bob Comotto, and visiting with her family in Georgia.

In addition to her parents; Priscilla is preceded in death by her sisters, Elma Johnson, Lois Brant, and Udlee "Patricia" Cavanaugh; brothers, Jack McBride, Lahue McBride, Lester McBride, and Dennis McBride; and granddaughter, Emily Priscilla Hyten.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Julie (David) Hyten; grandchildren, Will Kenneth Hyten, Benjamin Jeffrey Hyten, Thomas David Hyten, and Emerson Claire Hyten; companion, Bob Comotto; brother, Bob (Cynthia) McBride; sisters, Nell (Jim) Ezell, Ann (Glenn) Thompson, and Dean (Mike) Lowe; husband for 25 years, John Grizzle; mother-in-law, Virginia Collins; brother-in-law, Kenny Grizzle; sisters-in-law, Linda F. McBride and Robyn Whittry; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private service will be held at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Priscilla will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital at 3800 Park Ave. St. Louis, Missouri, 63110.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved