Priscilla Grizzle

GEORGIA — Priscilla Mabel Grizzle, 71, born Feb. 21, 1949 in Sylvania, Georgia, to the late Jesse and Mabel (nee Bassett) McBride, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Priscilla earned her B.A. from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and went on to earn Master's degrees from both Washington University and Webster University. After graduated she worked for 30 years as a computer programmer with McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing. Priscilla was an avid gardener and enjoyed growing orchids. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, bowling and spending time with her companion, Bob Comotto, and visiting with her family in Georgia.

In addition to her parents; Priscilla is preceded in death by her sisters, Elma Johnson, Lois Brant, and Udlee "Patricia" Cavanaugh; brothers, Jack McBride, Lahue McBride, Lester McBride, and Dennis McBride; and granddaughter, Emily Priscilla Hyten.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Julie (David) Hyten; grandchildren, Will Kenneth Hyten, Benjamin Jeffrey Hyten, Thomas David Hyten, and Emerson Claire Hyten; companion, Bob Comotto; brother, Bob (Cynthia) McBride; sisters, Nell (Jim) Ezell, Ann (Glenn) Thompson, and Dean (Mike) Lowe; husband for 25 years, John Grizzle; mother-in-law, Virginia Collins; brother-in-law, Kenny Grizzle; sisters-in-law, Linda F. McBride and Robyn Whittry; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private service will be held at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Priscilla will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital at 3800 Park Ave. St. Louis, Missouri, 63110.