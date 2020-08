Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Prudence's life story with friends and family

Share Prudence's life story with friends and family

EDWARDSVILLE — Prudence "Prue" Anne Cleghorn, died at 10:50 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Anderson Hospital. Services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Discovery Family Church in Collinsville, Illinois. Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store