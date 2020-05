Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ST. LOUIS — Queen Esther Luckey, 64, of East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are private. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com

