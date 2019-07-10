RACHEL WIGGINS

BETHALTO — Rev. Rachel Lee Wiggins, 79, went to be with her Lord at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.

Born May 14, 1940 in Augusta, Georgia, she was the daughter of Joseph Tillman and Ola Louise (Harden) Corley.

She was a pastor at Bethalto Church of God with her husband before retiring in 2004.

On May 16, 1959 in Augusta, she married Rev. Jesse L. Wiggins. He died Dec. 26, 2004.

Surviving are a son, Joey (Pam) Wiggins of Cottage Hills, Illinois; daughter, Michelle (Perry) Withers of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Smith, Heather Rose, Kyle (Jackie) Wiggins, Tyler Wiggins, Michael Wiggins; step-grandchildren, Megan (Ryan) Yates, Ryan (Kayla) Withers; step- great grandchildren, Raegan Yates Everly Withers and Leighton Yates.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; granddaughter, Kari Lynn Wiggins; brothers, Bobby Corley, J.T. Corley; and sisters, Jean Grady and Margaret McKnight

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Bethalto Church of God. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Bethalto Church of God.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.