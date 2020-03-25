BETHALTO — Ralph M. Clouatre, 84, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Roxana, Illinois, the son of the late Sidney and Marie (Thomas) Clouatre. He married the former Donna Tate on Aug. 3, 1957, in Roxana, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Dale and Tyann Clouatre of Port Orange, Florida, and Marvin Lee and Marlene Clouatre of Maryville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Erica Clouatre and her fiancé Grant Ebbeler, Adam Clouatre, and Marlee Clouatre; one great-granddaughter, Charlee Rose Ebbeler; and many other extended family and friends.

Ralph worked for the Teamsters Union in construction prior to driving trucks over the road. He was a member of the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. He loved old cars, drag racing, tractor pulling, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and was a member of the FBI Car Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Sidney Clouatre, Jr.

In celebration of his life, private funeral services will be held. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate.

Burial will be at Moro Cemetery. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Roxana Church of the Nazarene or to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.

