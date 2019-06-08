ALTON — Ramando DeShawn Alexander Sr., also known as "Ray Ray," was born August 27, 1979 in Chicago to Michael Cannon and Rose Alexander, to which his mother had preceded him in death.

Ray Ray grew up in Chicago. He gradusted from West Pullman Elementary School. He briefly attended Fenger High School and Shepard High School, where he was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. He later obtained his GED.

Ray Ray later moved to Alton. There he was united in Holy Matrimony to Starla Liner in 2012.

Ray Ray worked as a forklift driver for many years. He recently was employed at DSC Logistics Kellogg Factory.

Ray Ray attended Salem Baptist Church in Alton under the leadership of Rev. Clarence Squalls. He enjoyed fishing and cooking, as well as showing off his skills on the BBQ grill. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

On Monday, May 27, 2019, Ray Ray received eternal rest and peace. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Naomi Alexander, and two uncles, Walter Alexander and David Rollins.

Ray Ray leaves to cherish his memories and joy his wife Starla Alexnder; four childred, TyShawn, Ramando Jr, Jakhari and Rico; a bonus daughter Shakira; two grandchildren, TyShawn Jr., & Tyrell; his father, Michael; one sister, Mikiael; and his grandmother, LaVette.

Celebration of life service will convene Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.