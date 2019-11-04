SEMINOLE, Florida — Ramona Determan, 95, died Oct. 24 at her home in Seminole, Florida.

She was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Mount Olive, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Cora (Mindrup) Determan.

Ramona grew up in Wood River, Illinois, and received a B.S. from Elmhurst College and an M.S. from Illinois State University.

Miss Determan spent her early years as a church counselor before beginning many years as a Roxana elementary school teacher. She interrupted her Roxana years in 1957 when she taught children of U.S. soldiers stationed in Germany where, on weekends, she and friends explored most European countries. Returning home she gave a program of those trips to many local organizations. Ramona was an active member of the Roxana Education Association, serving in many positions including president.

A snow bird for 26 years, Ramona moved permanently to Florida in 2015. She was a Wood River St. John UCC member for 79 years before moving her full-time membership to Seminole Chapel on the Hill UCC in 2016. She was a member of the Midwest branch of RVing Women for 15 years and enjoyed RV trips in 48 states. She will be missed by friends and family.