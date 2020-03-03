JERSEYVILLE — Ramona Van Hooser, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born on Jan. 19, 1935 in Brussels, Illinois, to Emma F. (Kinder) Gallet.

She married Marlin H. Hagen on June 20, 1953 in Brussels and were together until his passing on March 4, 1982. She later married Louis Van Hooser on Oct. 1, 1988 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was a homemaker and then retired from food service at Jersey Community Hospital after 22 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.

Ramona is survived by her sons, Randy (Debbie) Hagen of Carrollton, Illinois, and Terry (Darla) Hagen of Jerseyville; her grandchildren, Brad Hagen, Tara Beauchamp, and Jared Hagen; her great-grandchildren, Coby Beauchamp, Keely Beauchamp, Dylan Beauchamp, Maddie Hagen, Nora Hagen, and Charlotte Hagen.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri Gaffner; and her mother and stepfather, Raymond R. and Emma Gallet.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Funeral will be held on Friday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home. Rev. Bob Taylor will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerseyville First United Methodist Church or to the Jersey County .

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.