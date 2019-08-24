JERSEYVILLE — Ramona J. Landess, 85, of Jerseyville, Illinois, earned her heavenly wings with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ramona was born in New Canton, Illinois on April 4, 1933 to Melvin and Bessie (McCleery) Orr and grew up in Time, Illinois. She was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School and later went on to attend Gem City Business College in Quincy.

She worked as an office manager for many years first for Attorney Lewis Grigsby and later for PCA in Jerseyville, where she retired in 1978.

She married the love of her life and best friend, Ronald Landess on Sept. 10, 1953 in Pittsfield and together throughout their 65 years of marriage, Ron and Ramona set a true example to everyone they met of true love and devotion.

Over her lifetime, Ramona enjoyed boating and water skiing, reading, keeping current on social media and above all, she loved the time she was able to share with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Landess of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Randy and Kathy Landess of Jerseyville; a brother and sister in-law, LeRoy and Betty Orr of Bremen, GA along with their daughters, Cindy, Teresa, and Kim and their families; nephews and their spouses, Michael and Andrea Allen and Mark and Cindy Allen, all of Pittsfield; great nieces and nephews; as well as many faithful and loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Bessie Orr; a brother-in-law and sister in-law, Keith and Irma Jean Allen; two nephews, Matt and Marshall; as well as a niece, Debbie.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Brent Meyer will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Fusion Youth Group at First Baptist Church of Jerseyville or to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Saint Louis in honor of her great-great niece Scarlett Kirgan and all beautiful DS kids.