BRIGHTON — Randall "Randy" Garrett, 56, died at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Brighton, Illinois.

Born May 25, 1963 in Alton, Illinois,he was the son of Woodrow Garrett Sr. and Amey (Foster) Garrett. He worked for Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste Systems in Alton.

On Aug. 6, 2009 he married Melody J. Strasser in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2020.

Surviving are two daughters, Miranda and Malayna Garrett both of Brighton; three brothers, Woodrow Garrett Jr. of Dow, Illinois, Henry Garrett of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Timothy Garrett of Jerseyville; two sisters, Patricia Abbott of Jerseyville and Rosa Reese of Jerseyville; and a sister-in-law, Trisha Cox of Alton.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public events, a drive thru visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Please enter the funeral home parking lot via Rozier Street and proceed under the new carport. The family will be inside our building, on your driver side, so you will be able to wave, throw a flower, or show a sign as you proceed past them and exit onto State Street. Private graveside services will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Miranda and Malayna Garrett.

