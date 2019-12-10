CAMBODIA — Randall Ray Penrod, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 30 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He had been living in Cambodia for the last seven years and was enjoying life while pursing his love of golf.

Randy was born on Sep. 3, 1949 in Alton, Illinois to Ray and Nina Penrod. He graduated from Alton High School in 1967. He attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas and also Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

He married Bettina Yuang in 2003 in Harlingen, Texas. They met while he was working in Rome and traveled the world together.

Randy was an avid bowler in his younger years and spent time at Bowl Haven in Alton, Illinois and Airport Bowl in Bethalto, Illinois. He bowled over thirty perfect games in leagues and tournaments around the area.

Randy served his nation during the Vietnam War and was assigned to the Army Security Agency. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam and spent the rest of this time at Fort Devens, Massachusetts.

Randy went to work for Amoco Oil (which became British Petroleum) in Galveston, Texas and later worked on their international team designing and building new refineries. He spent time living in England, Italy, and China. He retired in 2003.

Randy is survived by his wife, Bettina; his mother, Nina Penrod of Harlingen, Texas; his brother David (Kathy) Penrod of Stuart, Florida; a nephew Wyatt (Elaine) Penrod of Eugene, Oregon; and a great niece Piper Penrod of Eugene, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Penrod.

Randy became an expert at anything he set his mind to accomplish. He loved flying and became a private pilot, an instructor, and flew private charters for businesses. He received his multi-engine rating and also flew stunt planes.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was part of a group of Americans, Australians, and English living in Phnom Penh who played golf and socialized together.