PRENTICE
TRENTON — Randall E. Prentice, 85, of Trenton, Illinois, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, Illinois. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Funeral Service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to .