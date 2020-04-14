ALTON — Randell Lee Scott Young, Sr., 70, died at 1:35 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his family by his side.

Randell was born on June 27, 1949 in Grafton, North Dakota. He was a son of the late Frederick and Ruth (Rutherford) Young.

Randall was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War Era. He worked as a Machinist for the Marquette Tool and Die Co. in St. Louis, Missouri, for 21 years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of the Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local Dist. 9,

Survivors include one son, Randall Lee Scott Young, Jr. and Staci of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Maiya, Chase and Tanner Young; two sisters, Deborah Shaw of Wood River, Illinois, and Candice Young of Alton, Illinois; one brother, Ronald Young and Karen of Florida.

Besides his parents, Randall was preceded in death by two sisters, Paulette Cain and Patricia Hartman; and one brother, Paul "Skipper" Young.

Services will be private.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.