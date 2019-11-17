ALTON — Randy Jay Fleming, 49, died at 3:12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.

He was born June 25, 1970, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Russell R. Fleming, of Godfrey, Illinois, and the late Mary Kathleen (Whiteside) Fleming.

He was an avid musician and loved playing keyboard and guitar. Randy was working for Eagle Tubular Products in Alton.

He married Shannon E. (Ulrich) and June 22, 1996, in Godfrey. She survives.

Also surviving is one son, Jorgi Fleming, of Godfrey; his in laws, George and Carol J. Ulrich, of Dorsey, Illinois; four brothers, Robert (Jeannie) Fleming, of Godfrey, Bill (Betty) Fleming, of Katy, Texas, Gary Fleming, of Godfrey and Jeff (Karen) Fleming, of Godfrey; one brother-in-law, Aaron Ulrich, of Dorsey; and one sister-in -aw, Kara (Shawn) Thompson, of Hartford, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life service is pending. Memorials may be made to the . Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.