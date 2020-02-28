BELLEVILLE — Randy Spears, 67, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 8, 1952 in Wood River, Illinois, to George and Mary (nee: Goodwin) Spears.

He married Sherri Dreyer May 14, 1994 in Collinsville, Illinois, Randy enjoyed country music, barbecuing and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Spears of Belleville, Illinois; son, Nick (Stacey) Spears of Worden, Illinois; two daughters, Christina and Robin Spears both of Wood River, Illinois; three grandchildren, Nicole Lane, Lilith Spears and Cole Spears; brother, Gary Spears of Bethalto, Illinois; and three sisters, Marge Bell of Downers Grove, Illinois, Doris Horenkamp of Pennsylvania, and Wanda Zeiters of Peoria, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Spears.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the .

