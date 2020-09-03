BRIGHTON — Paul "Randy" Tite of Brighton, Illinois, died from Covid-19 and went to be with the Lord at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 2, 1946 in East Alton, Illinois, to Paul and Arvetta (Patton) Tite.

He married the former Brenda Hedges on Oct. 16, 1964.

Randy was a laborer for Labor Local #338 in Wood River, Illinois. He was an avid softball player and was inducted to the USA Softball Hall of Fame, MVP in 1975, and he made the All-Star Team several times.

He was also a member of the Tri-County Rod and Gun Club in Brighton.

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be missed by his wife, Brenda Tite of Brighton; son and daughter-in-law; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Greg and Tisa Tite of Godfrey, Illinois; Traci and Bruce Fallenstein of Longboat Key, Florida; and Chelsea and Marc Krushas of Wood River, Illinois; six grandsons, Cody Fallenstein, Brandon Fallenstein, Jake Fallenstein, Josh Fallenstein, Heath Tite, and Joey Fallenstein; a sister-in-law, Frances Tite of Holiday Shores, Illinois; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delores Frankford; a brother, Gary Tite; and a nephew, Kevin Frankford.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

