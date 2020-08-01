Rava Lombardo

ALTON — Rava N. Lombardo, 92, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home.

She was born Sept. 5, 1927 in Cadiz, Kentucky, the daughter of Brace & Bertha (Ross) Rose.

Rava married Joseph Lombardo Sr. on July 15, 1947 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River, Illinois, and he preceded her in death in Dec. 2002.

She retired from Owens Illinois Glass Manufacturing where she worked in the packing department.

Rava was a lifetime member of Saint Matthews Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois, and a current member of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph & Lori Lombardo; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra Lombardo and Felecia & Charles Huebener; along with five grandchildren, Emily Huebener, Benjamin (Lacy) Huebener, Nicholas Lombardo (Alyssa Wagner) Lindsey Lombardo (Fiancé: Mike Sabatino) and Abby Lombardo.

In addition to her husband and parents; she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lauren Nicole Lombardo; and several siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to: Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, Marquette Catholic High School or OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.

