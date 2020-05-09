Raymond Bock
1937 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Raymond David Bock Sr., 82, died at 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 10, 1937 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Ralph F. and Freda (Summers) Bock. He worked in the wire mill at Laclede Steel for 35 years until retiring in 1994. He loved playing softball, fishing and he was a member of the Alton Eagles. Surviving are five children, Raymond D. Bock Jr. (Melinda) of Alton, Michael D. Bock (Jennifer) of Wood River, Illinois, Andrea B. Marshall of South Roxana, Illinois, Casey R. Bock of East Alton, and Evan D. Bock of East Alton; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers, Donald Bock of Minnesota, Marvin Bock of Godfrey, and Richard Bock of Virginia; and three sisters, Leona Hyman of Missouri, Emma Patterson of Madison, Illinois, and Norma Cole of Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Kim and Kathy Bock; and one brother, Eugene Bock. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Telegraph from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
