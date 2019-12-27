ALTON — Raymond Elmendorf, age 89, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 18, 1930, in Alton, the son of Omar John "O.J." and Frances (Meyer) Elmendorf. He married Audrey Wood on Feb. 4, 1950 in Alton, and she preceded him in death in 2005.

Raymond had attended Abundant Life Church. Early in his career, he had worked as a firefighter with the City of Alton. He then worked in construction as a cement finisher. Raymond's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by four children and their spouses, Yvonne Elmendorf of Alton, John and Teresa Elmendorf of Wood River, Illinois, Paul and Rhonda Elmendorf of Alton, and Sarah and Edward Gillis of Dunlap, Illinois; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Haylie Elmendorf, Alex and Falisa Rabozzi, Jessica and John Yard, Jarrid and Lori Stairs, Anthony and Audra Rabozzi, Dylan Elmendorf, Max Elmendorf, Dexter Elmendorf, Emily Gillis, and Ethan Gillis; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Audrey; he is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph; a granddaughter, Cammie Stairs; a brother; and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with pastor Roy Rhodes officiating.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Contributions may be made to Abundant Life Church.

