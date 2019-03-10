RAYMOND 'RAY' FIELDS

GRANITE CITY — Raymond E. "Ray" Fields, 67 of Granite City passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Ray was born on October 21, 1951 in Granite City; the son of the late George and Frances (McDuffee) Fields.

Ray worked in production for Raskas Dairy in St. Louis and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Ray was known as an outdoorsman who loved to fish and deer hunt, especially the cabin in Wyoming and was always scouting places to hunt. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Ray is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Gayle (Morgan) Fields, whom he married on May 29, 1998; children, Jeff (Janel) Fields of Belleville, IL, Andrea Fields of Belleville, IL, Travis Clark of East Alton, IL, Shelley (Travis) Isreal of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Trinity Fields, Luke Clark, Chloe Clark, Faith Clark, Cameron Clark, Harrison Isreal, Parker Isreal; sister, Rita Fields; brothers, Steve Fields, Burt (JoAnne) Fields.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Ray's life, services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the .