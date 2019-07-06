GRANITE CITY — Raymond J. Guenther, 89, of Granite City, died at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born March 28, 1930 in Granite City to the late Francis J. and Clara E. Guenther. He married Lucille Marie (Merseal) Guenther July 30, 1955 in Richwoods, Missouri.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home, irwinchapel.com.