RAYMOND HAGEN

FIELDON — Raymond Louis Hagen, 83, passed at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 on his family's farm, under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born in the farm house on Aug. 14, 1935, the first son born to Louis John and Thelma (Seago) Hagen and lived his entire life on the farm, with the exception of the time he spend serving his country in the Army Reserves.

Raymond attended the Gunterman Grade School and graduated in 1953 from Jersey Community High School.

On June 11, 1955, he married the former Sharon Louise Brooks at the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, Illinois and together they have shared in over 64 years together.

Aside from farming, Raymond was employed for 18 years as a bus driver for Jersey Community Unit School District #100. He was also employed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as a nighttime security guard at Pere Marquette State park for many years.

He was well known for his sense of humor, being the life of the party and for his unwavering love for his family, especially his granddaughters.

He served as Richwood Township Supervisor for 43 years and was on the Jersey County Fair Board for over 50 years. In addition, he was a co-leader of the Westwood Troopers 4-H Club for 18 years and was an active member of the Jerseyville Moose Lodge and the Fieldon Mason's.

In 2004, Raymond received the honor of being chosen as the Conservation Farmer of the Year. He especially enjoyed raising cattle and traveling to area county fairs to compete in the swine division, and twice won the beard contest at the Jersey County Brothers of the Brush contest.

He was a lifelong member of the Fieldon United Church of Christ, being baptized and confirmed there and served on the Council and various committees throughout the years. He was especially proud that his granddaughters were the 5th generation of Hagen's to be baptized at his home church.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Hagen of Fieldon; three sons and their spouses, Rick and Lorna Hagen and Ron and Malea Hagen, all of Fieldon, Illinois and Randy Hagen of St. Louis, Missouri; three granddaughters and their spouses, Lindsey and Tim Becker of Jerseyville; Jana and Luke Brooks of Springfield and Mindy and Geoff Schulte of Fieldon; four great-grandchildren, Bryce and Carson Becker of Jerseyville and Rowyn and Blair Brooks of Springfield; a brother and sisters in-law, Herbert John and Janice Hagen of Fieldon;as wellas a sister in-law and her husband, Joann and Duey Skinner of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother in-law, Virgil and Melba (Fritz) Brooks; an infant sister, Margaret Hagen and a sister and brother in-law, Thelma Marie and Edwin Sauerwein.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, April 22 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 at the Fieldon United Church of Christ. Rev. Joel Lohr and Pastor Donna Smith-Pupillo will officiate.

Burial will follow in Stella Vintage section of the Fieldon Cemetery with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military honors.

Memorials may be given to the Fieldon United Church of Christ or to the Stella Vintage section of the Fieldon Cemetery.