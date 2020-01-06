MICHIGAN — Raymond C. Holt passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the age of 85. Ray was born on June 11, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Raymond and Alta (Caincross) Holt.

He was raised in Cottage Hills, Illinois, and graduated from Civic Memorial High School class of 1953.

Ray was drafted into the US Army where he honorably served between the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He returned to Illinois after his service and went to work for Mississippi Lime where he worked as a purchaser, heavy equipment operator and a welder, retiring in 1994. Ray moved to Charlotte, Michigan, in 1994 where he currently resided.

Anyone who knew Ray will surely remember that he always had a smile for everyone and that he loved to kid around with people. Ray enjoyed vacationing to his property on Bulls Shoals Lake where he would partake in some of his favorite activities like hunting, fishing and camping. He will be greatly missed by one and all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step father, Pat Lachnet; son, Bruce Holt and daughter-in-law, Stacey Holt.

Ray leaves behind his wife, Mary Holt; children, Jerry (Lorrie) Merideth, Vicky Binning, Kenneth Holt, Sherry Holt, Scott Holt, and Evelyn "Nicky" (Jerry) Case; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; sister, Lorena Hall; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

No services will be held for Ray. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

