GODFREY — Raymond "Ray" Everett Hughes Jr., 93, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home. Born Oct. 15, 1926 in Farmington, Missouri, he was the son of Raymond Everett Hughes Sr. and Velma Doris (Britt) Hughes.

Mr. Hughes served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1308 in Alton, Illinois, and a member of Abundant Life Community Church. He retired in 1985 as supervisor for the Alton Box Board after 42 years of service.

On Dec. 21, 1947 he married the former Lorraine Hill in Alton. Together they shared 73 years of marriage. Lorraine preceded him in death by three days on June 6, 2020.

It is a joyful time as they are in heaven together with Jesus.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Jeris Lynn and Craig Hulsey Ford of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Brandon Ford (Amy) of Broken Arrow, and Stephanie Shrader (Stephen) of Jenks, Oklahoma; also nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Ford, Brandon Craig Ford Jr., Alicia Ford, Carolina Ford, Hannah Shrader, Cameron Shrader, Mason Shrader, Preston Shrader and Madelynn Shrader.

A private service for Ray and Lorraine will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Reverend Roy Rhodes will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.