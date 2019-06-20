RAYMOND MILLER

ALTON — Raymond "Ray" Joseph Miller, 78, of Alton, Illinois, born on Aug. 13, 1940 in Alton, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 4:20 a.m. at Jerseyville Manor, with family by his side.

Ray worked in the Dietary Department at St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital, Alton, IL, before retiring from Rogier Orthodontic Lab in Glen Carbon, Illinois as a lab assistant.

He was a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, great and great great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was always ready to help, or do anything for anyone, and tackle any job, and was a very hard worker all of his life. He loved his family and family get together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis M. and Katharine E., nee Dick, Miller, Sr.; two brothers and a sister, Francis M. Miller, Jr., Donald E. Miller and M. Dorothy Bruns.; a sister-in-law and her husband, Pauline (Warren) Stumpf; his dogs, Sugar and Pepper.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy R. Miller, nee Tuetken, whom he married on September 7, 1960, in Alton; son and daughters, Cynthia (John) Eads of Collinsville, Illinois, Jeffrey Miller (Terri Lowe) of La Porte, Indiana, Pamela (James) Wickenhauser of Brighton, Illinois, and Connie (Otis) McDonald of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Thomas Miller, Nicholas (Micah) Miller, Jason (Anna) Miller, Joseph Eads, Zachary Wickenhauser (Maggie Maag), Ryan Wickenhauser, Ashley Wickenhauser, April (Sam) Walker, Neva (Nate) Jones and Amanda (Marcus) Dean; 12 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; a brother, Paul (Domenica) Miller of Godfrey, Illinois,; nieces and nephews; great and great great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank his caregivers at Jerseyville Manor and BJC Hospice for all their love and support to him and his wife.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at the funeral home with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating.

Interment will be in Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the 5 A's Animal Shelter in Alton or to the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.gentfuneralhome.com.