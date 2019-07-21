JERSEYVILLE — R. B. Fry — loving husband, father, brother, and friend — died on July 20, 2019 at his home after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on March 5, 1962 in Jerseyville to Ronald and Irma (Trask) Fry. R.B. attended Jersey Community High School. He was an over the road O/O truck driver and when he wasn't working his passion for the open road was spent on his motorcycle.

He married Gloria A. Herring on April 1, 1988 in Otterville. R. B. is survived by his wife: Gloria and daughters: Danielle, Deanna, and Catherine Fry of Jerseyville; siblings: Debra Marincell of New Mexico, Linda (Ed) Drainer of Otterville, Rhonda (Dave) Cronin of Dow; in-laws: Thea Jones of Jerseyville, Barbara (Robert) Smith of Decatur, IL., Vicki (Walter) Wunderlich of West Alton, MO., and Chris Herring of New Port Richey, Florida.

R.B. was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Richard & Armida Herring; brother-in-law Clifford Jones; and sister-in-law Harriett Herring.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 4-7 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. A funeral will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home with Rev. Sonny Renken officiating. A private family burial will take place at Elsah Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to R.B.'s daughter Catherine Fry's Educational Fund. Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.