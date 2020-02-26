KANSAS CITY — Rev. Paul Edward Lynn, 85, died at 2:33 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jersey County, Illinois, on Feb. 25, 1934, one of four children born to Floyd R. and Alethea (Quinn) Lynn.

Growing up in Jersey County, Paul graduated in 1953 from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and soon joined the United States Army serving a portion of his time in Toul, France.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Jersey County and began working as a parts manager for Lynn's Tractor Company. He then heeded God's call,and began assisting Rev. Harry Frazer at the Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville.

In 1970, he and Wilma began pastoring in Pleasant Hill, Illinois and remained there until 1973 when they moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to become pastors of the Genessee Gospel Assembly. The church has since moved and changed its name to Arborknoll Gospel Assembly, and Paul continued to be the Senior Pastor until his death.

He married the love of his life, the former Wilma Jean Wilkinson on Aug. 29, 1953 at the Assembly of God inJerseyville, and together they two lived a life of serving the Lord and giving of themselves to others. They shared nearly 61 years of marriage before her death on Aug. 17, 2014.

Although they had no children of their own, Paul and Wilma considered every one of their nieces and nephews their, and is survived by many of them, including Linda Vance who has cared for Paul the last two years, along with other blessed people who have been part of his ministry.

In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert Lynn and Floyd Lynn Jr. in infancy; and a sister, Dorothy (Lynn) Bennett.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 27, at the Arborknoll Gospel Assembly in Kansas City, with a service beginning at 7 p.m.

A Visitation will also be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. Clyde Shaw officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Arborknoll Gospel Assembly in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.

