Rebecca Manning
BETHALTO — Rebecca "Becky" L. Manning, 83, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born Aug. 18, 1937 in Ridgely, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Margie Louise Stinnett and J.W. Magee.

A long-time member of the South Roxana Assembly of God Church, she was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at VIP Manor in Wood River, Illinois, for 16 years before retiring in 1996.

She married James Hancock and later married Richard Manning; both preceded her in death.

Surviving are sons, Jim (Kathy) Hancock of Granite City, Illinois, and Tim (Pam) Hancock of Wood River; daughters, Phyllis (Ken) Dodd and Suzan (Phillip) Waldrop all of Neosho, Missouri; seven grandchildren, James and John Hancock, Emily Waldrop, Clarissa and Preston Dodd, Jacob Kelly, Jessica Patton; great-grandson, David Morrell; brothers, James (Betty) Smith and Roy (Barb) Smith all of Charleston, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Daniel Hancock; granddaughter, Amy Morell; brothers, Vernon, Lewis and Harold Magee, Robert and Don Smith.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon, Monday, Sept. 28 at South Roxana Assembly of God Church. Pastor Timothy Keller will officiate.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to South Roxana Assembly of God Church.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
She was a great lady and aunt love you very much rest in peace
Robert Smith
Family
