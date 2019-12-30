ALTON — Rebecca "Becca" Sanders, 29, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Born April 2, 1990 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Sherlene K. (Sanders) Richardson and Michael Richardson of Godfrey, Illinois. Becca was a crew manager for Jack in the Box.

Along with her parents she is survived by her grandmother, Ardies Richardson; two daughters, Cayla Sanders of East St. Louis, Illinois, and Brooklyn Bell of Alton; two sons, Braylen Hall of Alton and Kaiden Williams of Alton; two brothers, James Sanders (Danielle) of Godfrey and Michael Richardson Jr. (Shelby Striegel) of Alton; and three sisters, Regina Ellis of Alton, Kassie Sanders of Jacksonville, Florida, and Stacey Canzian of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas Virgil Sanders, Florence Mary Ella (Williams) Sanders, James Ellis and Florene Ellis.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to .

