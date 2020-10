Or Copy this URL to Share

GRANITE CITY — Rebecca "Becka" Donnell (Stroud) Thompson was received in heaven on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family, to Siteman Cancer Center (STL), St. Louis Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House or a charity of choice.



