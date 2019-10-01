CARROLLTON — Reggie D. Winters, 66, died at 11:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Carrollton, Illinois on June 4, 1953, one of three children born to George "Junior" and Eileen (Reveal) Winters.

Reggie grew up in the rural area of Carrollton on the family farm, and graduated in 1971 from Carrollton High School.

Throughout his entire life, family was his core. He valued and was passionate about many things in life, but his family remained his focal point throughout. His interests included much, and it always involved interaction with his family. He began farming early in life with his father and brother, and would eventually include his sons as well.

He was very active in harness racing with his father and brother, and was an accomplished owner, breeder, trainer and driver. He was a member of the US Trotting Association, Illinois Harness Horseman Association, and the Illinois Standardbred Owners & Breeders Association.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting and fishing, playing cards with his buddies, and spending every moment he could with family and friends.

He married the former Annyce Booth on Sept. 1, 1973 in Carrollton, and their 46 year marriage was blessed with many happy memories raising their two sons and building many lasting memories that will sustain them throughout time.

Surviving are his wife, Annyce Winters of Carrollton; two sons and daughters in-law, Shane and Andrea Winters of Jerseyville and Travis and April Winters of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Hayden, Brooklyn, Davis, Sophie and Hunter; a sister and brother in-law, Deborah and James Banghart of Carrollton; a sister in-law, Judy Winters of Carrollton; and his mother in-law, Maxine Booth of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George William "Bill" Winters; his father in-law, Homer "Red" Booth; and a brother in-law, Dick Pinkerton.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Rev. Ed Haun will officiate.

Burial will take place at the Providence Cemetery Carrollton.

Memorials may be given to the Kid's Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation or to the Chloe Foundation.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.