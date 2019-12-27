WOOD RIVER — Regina S. Grayson, 54, died at 4:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, Illinois. Born Aug. 4, 1965 in Alton, she was the daughter of Linda H. (Henson) Haskell of Bethalto, Illinois, and the late Herman Gray.

Regina loved life and her nieces.

Along with her mother she is survived by three sons, Steven Gray, Justin Grayson and Shawn Grayson all of Louisiana; two grandsons; her sister, Kim Bock of Wood River, Illinois; and a brother, Mark Gray of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her father; an infant daughter; and three brothers, Randy, Kenny and Eric Gray. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

