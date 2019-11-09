GODFREY — Renata "Ren" L. Ahrendt, 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Godfrey, Illinois.

Renata was born in Blue Island, Illinois, on Oct. 7, 1953. She grew up in Chicago Heights, Illinois, and graduated from Bloom Township High School. Renata lived with many challenging years, always with a smile and laughter. Renata was a great artist and loved taking care of animals.

Renata was preceded in death by her mother, Carola; her brother, Carl; her step sister, Denise (David) Horn; and her step brother, Larry Busby.

She is survived by her loving father, Donald (Edith); her brothers, Andrew (Gayle) and Tom (Kathy); and her sister, Kristine (Steve) Kovac. Renata will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Renata's family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey and to Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care and comfort they provided Renata.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be conducted at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

