1/1
Reva Haws
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Reva Fay Kepple Haws of Alton, age 85, died on Friday November 6, 2020, at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

She was born October 20, 1931 in Mountain View, Missouri, the daughter of Donald William Kepple and Selma Juanita Courtney.

She was the loving wife of 65 years to Wayne Curry Haws; the loving mother of Ronald Wayne Haws and Glen Edward Haws; the beloved grandmother to Sarah Marie Haws Samuelson, Jacob Andrew Haws, Sadie Mae Haws, Gabriel, Mark Haws, Ronald Wayne Haws, Jr, Samuel Joseph Haws, Ryan Brydon Haws, and Seth Ferrel Haws; the beloved great-grandmother to Isaac David Huntsman, Christian Matthew Samuelson, Leia Elisabeth Samuelson, Ruby Marie Samuelson, Leo Steele Samuelson, Joshua Edward Haws, Michael Elijah Haws Lillian Claire Haws, and Gideon Locke Haws.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral services will be held November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com__;!!Ivohdkk!ztZ_dGpsjxM9kPfFYdiFH3zBKI051jMA0g3u7guJuP4Pj8tBpO_c-5eknQA2F_T3zw$ .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved