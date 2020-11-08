ALTON — Reva Fay Kepple Haws of Alton, age 85, died on Friday November 6, 2020, at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

She was born October 20, 1931 in Mountain View, Missouri, the daughter of Donald William Kepple and Selma Juanita Courtney.

She was the loving wife of 65 years to Wayne Curry Haws; the loving mother of Ronald Wayne Haws and Glen Edward Haws; the beloved grandmother to Sarah Marie Haws Samuelson, Jacob Andrew Haws, Sadie Mae Haws, Gabriel, Mark Haws, Ronald Wayne Haws, Jr, Samuel Joseph Haws, Ryan Brydon Haws, and Seth Ferrel Haws; the beloved great-grandmother to Isaac David Huntsman, Christian Matthew Samuelson, Leia Elisabeth Samuelson, Ruby Marie Samuelson, Leo Steele Samuelson, Joshua Edward Haws, Michael Elijah Haws Lillian Claire Haws, and Gideon Locke Haws.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral services will be held November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com__;!!Ivohdkk!ztZ_dGpsjxM9kPfFYdiFH3zBKI051jMA0g3u7guJuP4Pj8tBpO_c-5eknQA2F_T3zw$ .