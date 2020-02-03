ALTON — Rhaban A. Hoene, 83, died at 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born March 12, 1936 in Paderborn, Germany, the son of the late Karl and Maria (Hoppe) Hoene.

He served in the U.S. Army and was retired from the Madison county housing authority. Rhaban loved riding his motorcycle with the sidecar.

On Nov. 28, 1964 in Alton, Illinois, he married Catherine (Budde) and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2000.

Surviving are one son, Charles Hoene (Janice) of Alton; two grandchildren, Dustin Hoene (Meredith) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Amber Hoene; three great-grandchildren, Greyson Hoene, Brayden Hoene and Karsen Hoene; one sister-in-law, Carol Hansen of Godfrey; and two nieces, Lisa Johnson and Shelly Buford.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Karl Hoene; three sisters, Dr. Irmgard Fox, Adelheid Spahn and Waltraut Alberti; and one sister-in-law Liz Dunham.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Riverbend Headstart and Family Services.

