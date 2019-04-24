RHIANNA YOUNG

JERSEYVILLE — Rhianna Ashlynn Young, 25 years young, parted with this world way to soon on April 20, 2019. She was a beautiful soul that left an unforgettable impression on all who crossed her path. The world will never be the same without her beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

She leaves behind a 7-year-old year son, Bryce Keyton West, who was her whole world. She is also missed by Bryce's father, Tyrone West. In addition, she will be greatly missed by her parents, Kristina Morris and Shawn (Jesi) Young of Jerseyville, Illinois; Grandparents Patricia Bland of Newbern and Gilbert Morris of Jerseyville; sister, Stephannie (Chris) Freiner of Cottage Hills, Illinois; Brothers, Jagger and Wylder Young of Jerseyville; her favorite niece, Portia Freiner of Cottage Hills; 2 uncles, Tim and Todd Morris of Jerseyville; as well as many great aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as countless friends and family that will never be the same without her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William "Bill" Bland, Richard Narup, and Evelyn Morris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home, she will be laid to rest alongside her great-grandmother and great-grandfather at the Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey. Pastor Larry Hayes will be officiating.

"Rhianna, A princess of our King, the Lord Jesus Christ, she has arrived home in heaven, where she is loved, adored, and alive."