WOOD RIVER — Rhonda C. Huggins, 61, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood Rive, Illinois. Worked as an assembler for Olin Corporation. Survived by children, Dustin, Crystal and Alisha. N0 services scheduled. Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



